WATCH LIVE: TORNADO WARNING for Brazoria and Galveston counties

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13 Weather Team will be posting frequent severe weather updates right here throughout the day and night. Refresh your browser or app for the latest information.

11 pm Friday

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Montgomery county.

10:45 p.m. Friday
The storms have "exhaled" their strongest winds toward Huntsville. If no new storms develop along the leading edge of the line, Houston will dodge the worst and get wind gusts up to 50 mph. Stay tuned.



9:30 p.m. Friday


9:10 p.m. Friday
TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR THE ENTIRE AREA through 4 am. Main threats include tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and ping pong ball size hail.


9 p.m. Friday


8:10 p.m. Friday
A large severe thunderstorm just blew through San Antonio, and it is now possibly producing a tornado heading toward Seguin. These are the storms moving toward Houston.



7:30 p.m. Friday


7 p.m. Friday


5:45 p.m. Friday
A new Tornado Watch is up north of Lufkin. We still have several hours before the storms near Austin and San Antonio reach Houston.



5:10 p.m. Friday
Severe thunderstorms have developed just as expected west of I-35. These are the storms that will reach southeast Texas around 9PM.



3:45 p.m. Friday
A new Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out just west of our region. These are the storms that will eventually reach Houston by midnight.



3:10 p.m. Friday
A new Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch is likely to be issued by 4 p.m. west of Houston.



2:55 p.m. Friday
A few showers are popping up over Houston this afternoon as expected.



Several Houston area school and events have made changes to their schedules for today and tonight. You can see the list here:
https://abc13.com/weather/houston-area-event-and-school-cancellations/5835001/

2:00 p.m. Friday
Tornado Watch issued for the Dallas area. The watch does not include any part of southeast Texas. It'll stay windy with scattered showers this afternoon. Strong storms are still likely after 9 p.m.



11:00 a.m. Friday
Houston and most of our area is still in the Enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather this evening. Damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two still appear to be the primary threats. More updates to come.

6:52 a.m. Friday
The Storm Prediction Center has issued tornado, wind, and hail probability maps of the day. The greatest threat for severe weather remains north of I-10.

WATCH: Here's the latest timeline for when severe storms and possible tornadoes are expected to hit | Elita Loresca answers your questions
EMBED More News Videos

Elita Loresca times out severe weather threat tonight



It will be business as usual most of the day Friday. Like Thursday, it will be breezy and mild in the morning with temperatures in the 70s and a few passing showers. Winds will be gusting above 30 mph at times, even when it's not raining.



We are monitoring MegaDoppler closely for scattered thunderstorms developing ahead of the main event expected to arrive Friday evening. Andy storms that form ahead of the main line could rotate and possibly produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Most of us will just get showers until the main line arrives late at night.

That round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is expected to move through southeast Texas between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Confidence is increasing that this line of storms will impact Houston sometime between 11 p.m Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. The whole line will be moving at around 50 mph, so some storms within the line could turn severe and produce winds in excess of 60 mph along with isolated tornadoes. Some hail is possible as well. These storms will clear out quickly before sunrise Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool weekend.

12:55 a.m. Friday
The Storm Prediction Center just issued their first tornado, wind, and hail probability maps of the day.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the greatest threat for severe weather remains north of I-10. We will get four more updates of all these maps from the Storm Prediction Center throughout the day.




