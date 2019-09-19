Weather

Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded further to the west through 7 p.m. Thursday as a heavy line of storms over Liberty and Chambers County moves toward the west.

A life-threatening flash flood is occurring now from Winnie to Beaumont.

A Flash Flood Emergency has also been expanded to include northwest sections of Liberty County. It also affects Chambers and Jefferson Counties.

A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for parts of Chambers, Liberty and Jefferson Counties.



An emergency is issued when there is a severe threat to life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood.



This next band of heavy thunderstorms is expected to develop across Montgomery and Liberty Counties before sunrise, then slowly push through Houston during the morning rush. These heavy storms could drop an additional 3-8" of rain with isolated spots picking up over 15". A flash flood watch continues until 7AM Thursday for counties along and east of I-45.



Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.

