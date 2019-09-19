Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5551822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for parts of Chambers, Liberty and Jefferson Counties.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: A life-threatening flash flood is occurring about 60 miles east of Houston across parts of Chambers, Liberty, and Jefferson Counties. Travel along I-10 may impossible Thursday morning from Winnie to Beaumont. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/V4J6q0KPPH — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 19, 2019

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded further to the west through 7 p.m. Thursday as a heavy line of storms over Liberty and Chambers County moves toward the west.A life-threatening flash flood is occurring now from Winnie to Beaumont.A Flash Flood Emergency has also been expanded to include northwest sections of Liberty County. It also affects Chambers and Jefferson Counties.An emergency is issued when there is a severe threat to life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood.This next band of heavy thunderstorms is expected to develop across Montgomery and Liberty Counties before sunrise, then slowly push through Houston during the morning rush. These heavy storms could drop an additional 3-8" of rain with isolated spots picking up over 15". A flash flood watch continues until 7AM Thursday for counties along and east of I-45.Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.