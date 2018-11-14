Temperatures will drop below freezing in most of southeast Texas again tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says Houston and the surrounding suburbs will be at or below freezing for about 4-6 hours.We'll be warming back to normal by the weekend. Another front arriving late Sunday will bring a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures Monday, but it will stay well above freezing.Rain returns next week, just in time for holiday travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tim says rain could linger into Thanksgiving day with mild temperatures in the low 70s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.