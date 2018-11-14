WEATHER

Houston Weather: Another light freeze tonight

Meteorologist Collin Myers says temperatures are finally starting to warm back up to the 50s this afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will drop below freezing in most of southeast Texas again tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says Houston and the surrounding suburbs will be at or below freezing for about 4-6 hours.

We'll be warming back to normal by the weekend. Another front arriving late Sunday will bring a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures Monday, but it will stay well above freezing.

Rain returns next week, just in time for holiday travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tim says rain could linger into Thanksgiving day with mild temperatures in the low 70s.


