Weather

Warming up this afternoon and through the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a cold morning, but Collin says we'll quickly warm up today into the 70's under sunny skies by this afternoon!

A warming trend will then take over as we prepare for the rodeo. When the trail riders gallop into Memorial Park Friday, the weather will be nearly perfect with sunshine and highs near 70. The outlook for the Rodeo Parade Saturday morning calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine.
Happy go Texan day!


Winds will pick up Sunday and Monday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday of next week. Strong thunderstorms are possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details.

