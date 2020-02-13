3 cold fronts are coming for Houston

When does the first cold front arrive?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three cold fronts are expected to blow through Houston over the next 10 days, but first, we're going to warm up in a big way.We are starting off Wednesday with a mostly clear sky, but clouds will increase on the southeast breeze as we head through the afternoon. Temperatures will peak around 70. By Thursday afternoon temperatures will be up near 80! It will also be breezy today with wind gusts up to 25 mph.We expect the first cold front to arrive late Thursday night or early Friday morning.There's a 20% chance for rain showers with this cold front, so most likely you'll stay dry. Almost all of that run will fall before the sun rises Friday. Temperatures on Friday will start in the upper 40s and then rebound into the low 60s as the clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. The cool winds will pick up from the northeast at 10-20 mph.Our second cold front will arrive over the weekend. At this time it looks like it will reach us late Saturday afternoon. The front should blow through with only a few rain showers, so most will stay dry. This front will bring slightly colder air than our first front.The weekend should be mostly dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonal Saturday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. The chilly wind on Sunday will drive temperatures down to around 40 in the morning. Highs will only reach into the low 60s under a sunny sky.We expect a third cold front to reach us next Tuesday. Early indications are that this one could bring us a better chance of rain followed by even colder air. It still remains uncertain as to whether or not we will get any of the arctic chill that will be moving across much of the country.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.