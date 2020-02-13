Warmer weather on the way

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain chances will taper off late tonight, and by Sunday temps will warm back up with just a low chance of showers.After the weekend, it will get even warmer as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. If we do hit 90 degrees it will be about one month ahead of schedule.Another Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive next Friday, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures for the following weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.