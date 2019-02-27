WEATHER

Houston Weather: Few showers and warmer today, with dropping temps tomorrow

Elita has a look at what to expect today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures are now rising, and today we could see warmer temps this afternoon in the 70s! Today, we'll remain mostly cloudy with a few stray showers out there.

A cold front will slip into Houston Thursday morning, dropping temps from the 60s into the 50s by the afternoon, but an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime late Saturday night. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least one widespread light freeze to Houston and surrounding communities about a week from now, so you might need to protect any plants you've recently put into the ground. Stay tuned.

