Warmer temps as we head into the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5908787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you wake up today needing a car wash? Here's what Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog says caused the big mess.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- High temps will make it back to near 70 this afternoon under a sunny sky, and the mild air will stay around through the weekend. High temps both Saturday and Sunday will make it to the 70s.Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. A warm and stormy weather pattern looks to take hold for most of next week, so get ready to bring the umbrellas back out. The highest chance of rain appears to be on Monday as a cold front approaches. This cold front will not be as strong as the one that just blew in. This means that the warm, humid air will roll back in quickly Wednesday, bringing back scattered thunderstorms.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.