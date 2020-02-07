Weather

Warmer temps as we head into the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- High temps will make it back to near 70 this afternoon under a sunny sky, and the mild air will stay around through the weekend. High temps both Saturday and Sunday will make it to the 70s.

Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. A warm and stormy weather pattern looks to take hold for most of next week, so get ready to bring the umbrellas back out. The highest chance of rain appears to be on Monday as a cold front approaches. This cold front will not be as strong as the one that just blew in. This means that the warm, humid air will roll back in quickly Wednesday, bringing back scattered thunderstorms.

READ ALSO: Here's why your car is covered in a reddish-brown film today

EMBED More News Videos

Did you wake up today needing a car wash? Here's what Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog says caused the big mess.



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD
Rapper OMB Bloodbath arrested on gang charges while in court
Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after big rig crash in Rosenberg
AJ Hinch: 'Fair question' if Astros' WS title tainted by scandal
Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend
Video games to fitness class: Here's a list of FREE things to do
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
Show More
'Highly intoxicated' driver accused of killing man on scooter
Underground & flying high: Big changes for Houston freeways
Maleah Davis: Public asked to wear pink, bring bubbles to party
Pliny the Younger IPA goes on sale Friday
HPD to UFC: Meet the HPD officer fighting in weekend event
More TOP STORIES News