Warmer temps ahead, sea fog returns Sunday night

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The clouds that kept us cool Saturday will move east of us by Sunday morning. That brief window of sunshine will allow our temps to make it back to 70 Sunday afternoon. Moisture increases quickly Sunday night and that means a return of that dreaded sea fog. Sea fog will probably be an issue again Tuesday morning.Rain chances will hover between 20% and 30% all next week. If you like it warm, we'll be over 80 late in the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.