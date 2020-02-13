Weather

Warmer temps ahead, isolated rain possible Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy Monday. Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the little bit of sunshine, because cloud cover will really start to build back in heading into the start of the week. Also at the start of the week, we could be looking at a chance of fog. This morning could bring some patchy fog to parts of the area, but the better chance for dense fog will come Monday night into Tuesday morning. This chance for fog will continue throughout the week until a front moves through next Saturday into Sunday. Light rain will also overspread parts of the area today.

Also this week we are expecting a few showers. Monday and Tuesday could bring some scattered showers and some very spotty showers will be possible in the second half of the week. It will be a good week to keep the umbrella in your car just in case you have to use it.

Temperatures this week will also be warming up with highs climbing up into the upper 70s and even up into the low 80s.

