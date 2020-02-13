Weather

Warmer temps ahead. Sea fog returns Sunday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The clouds that kept us cool Saturday will move east of us by Sunday morning. That brief window of sunshine will allow our temps to make it back to 70 Sunday afternoon. Moisture increases quickly Sunday night and that means a return of that dreaded sea fog. Sea fog will probably be an issue again Tuesday morning.

Rain chances will hover between 20% and 30% all next week. If you like it warm, we'll be over 80 late in the week.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
