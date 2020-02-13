one minute weather

Warmer Sunday, last storm of 2020 arrives Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We'll enjoy another day of incredible weather Sunday with lows around 50 and highs in the mid 70s. You'll notice clouds returning to the sky as southerly winds bring back moisture from the Gulf.

When does the next storm reach Houston?



Our final storm system of 2020 arrives Wednesday with thunderstorms and a strong cold front.

When will it rain and how much will we get?


Showers and thunderstorms are possible anytime Wednesday but look most likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Current expectations are that most will pick up 1-2" of rain.

Will we get any severe weather?


Severe weather looks unlikely but cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds would likely be our biggest threat if any severe weather materializes.

What is the weather forecast for New Year's Eve in Houston?



We expect the storm system arriving Wednesday to clear out for New Year's Eve, which will bring us colder and windy weather to ring in the New Year. Temperature will start in the upper 30s and only warm into the 50s. At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

