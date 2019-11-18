HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The start to the work week will be very pleasant with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A weak front will roll through Monday morning... this will bring in a shift in the winds but we will not see any other impacts.
High temperatures Monday should near 70 degrees and we should warm up into the mid 70s by midweek.
Moisture will start to return midweek bringing back slight chances of rain. Our better chances of rain will come at the end of the week as a cold front nears the area.
The cold front is forecast to roll through Friday...Temperatures should cool off but it shouldn't be quite as cold as what we had last week.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
HOUSTON WEATHER: Warmer and sunny start to your work week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News