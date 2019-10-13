HOUSTON WEATHER: Warmer and stormier on Monday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a nice and cool weekend, the heat returns Monday.A warm front in the Gulf will start moving northward towards the coast overnight Sunday into Monday morning. This warm front will continue to lift northward during the day Monday bringing warmer temperatures and scattered rain to the area.Make sure you take the umbrella with you tomorrow and just keep it with you through midweek. Rain chances will stay elevated through Wednesday morning because of the front stalled out nearby and moisture from a tropical weather system in the Pacific flowing into it.Our next cool front is forecasted to move in Wednesday morning bringing in more scattered rain and another round of cooler temperatures. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday should only rise up into the 70s. We warm back up as we head into the weekend.