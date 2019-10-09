Weather

Warmer and more humid through Thursday, stronger cold front Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The nice fall weather will temporarily come to an end. A warm front will lift through the area today and give us more heat and much more humidity.

A stronger cold front will blow in Friday dropping temps into the 50s Saturday morning. The timing of the front is still in question, but you will likely need a warm jacket by Friday evening. Highs will only warm into the 70s Saturday and Sunday before another warm front rolls in late Sunday.

Next week the pattern will turn stormier over Texas, and we currently have a 40% chance of thunderstorms starting Monday.

