Warm weekend for most, but some get a cool down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Warm, sticky weather will continue into the weekend, but a weak cool front will slip into parts of southeast Texas Sunday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that means all of us will be on the warm, humid side of the front Saturday.Temperatures will start in the low 70s, then warm into the low 80s. As the Gulf breeze picks up, there's a 20% chance of isolated showers. A cool front currently stalled out in North Texas will get a push south Saturday night, allowing the cooler air to briefly sneak into southeast Texas. Travis says it is challenging to figure out how far south the front will slide, but it will most likely stay north of I-10. South of the front, temperatures will again climb toward 80. North of the front, temperatures will dip into the 60s Sunday afternoon. There's also a 30% chance you'll get some rain to help wash a little pollen away. The showers will generally be light, and accumulations are expected to be less than .10" in most spots.After a slightly cooler Monday morning, the warm, sticky air will come rushing back in Monday afternoon, which should rattle more oak pollen off the trees. It looks like we'll stay warm, humid, and breezy until a stronger cold front arrives next Friday. That front could bring a line of heavier thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. If that front pushes through like we expect, we'll get a big humidity drop next weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.