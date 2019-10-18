Warm weekend, another stormy cold front arrives Monday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're not a fan of the cooler weather, you'll love this weekend. If you are a fan of the cooler weather, you'll be happy to know another fall cold front arrives Monday.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Saturday will start pleasant with sunrise temps in the low 60s and lots of sunshine. It will warm into the upper 80s with a warm southwest breeze. There's also a 20% chance of a late afternoon or evening shower. Sunday will be just as warm but far more humid, keeping a 20% chance of rain showers possible any time during the day.Another cold front should arrive on Monday, bringing a round of showers and strong thunderstorms. We'll catch a few more nice fall days behind that cold front, which will be followed by a stronger cold front about a week from now that Travis says could bring Houston its first morning so far this fall in the upper 40s.