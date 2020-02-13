Weather

Warm up just getting started

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few showers are storms are lifting south to north across southeast Texas, and while we could see a lightning strike or two, no severe weather is expected.

The warm temperatures we are feeling now will continue through the night, as southerly winds bring in a warmer and more humid air mass off the Gulf of Mexico, low temperatures tonight will hold in the mid to upper 60s, and that's just the beginning.

After the weekend, it will get even warmer as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. If we do hit 90 degrees it will be about one month ahead of schedule.

Another Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive late next week, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures for the following weekend.

