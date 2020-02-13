Weather

Warm Tuesday afternoon with isolated rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We could see breaks of sun with isolated showers popping up today as highs will top out near 80! Overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, we could see some more patchy, dense fog develop. If you encounter this fog on your morning drive, just take it a little slower on the roadway.

It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible but most of us will stay dry in the second half of the week.

Chances for scattered rain return this weekend into next week.

