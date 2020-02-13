Warm Tuesday afternoon with isolated rain

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We could see breaks of sun with isolated showers popping up today as highs will top out near 80! Overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, we could see some more patchy, dense fog develop. If you encounter this fog on your morning drive, just take it a little slower on the roadway.It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible but most of us will stay dry in the second half of the week.Chances for scattered rain return this weekend into next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.