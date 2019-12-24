Weather

Warm today with light winds and plenty of sunshine to start your holiday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We will start off Christmas Eve on a cool note with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will quickly warm up into the afternoon... highs should top out in the low 70s.

Christmas will also be another pleasant day but we will see a little more cloud cover. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.

Changes come at the end of the week as our next cold front approaches the area. We should start to see a few isolated showers on Friday and rain chances will continue to go up Saturday-Sunday. Right now the cold front is expected to roll through late Saturday into Sunday but that could change in the next few days so make sure you stay with us for all the latest!

