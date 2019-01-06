WEATHER

Houston Weather: warm, gorgeous Sunday!

It's foggy now but temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 60s later today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This fog should burn off by late morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies for your Sunday. Temperatures will also be warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s!

More cloud cover is expected for the start of your work week along with a slight chance of rain showers. The chance for spotty showers will stay in the forecast through Wednesday, but nothing major!
Have a great rest of your weekend! -Collin

