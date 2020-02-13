Warm Saturday ahead of Monday's cold front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Generally pleasant weather continues Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will be low so make sure you get out and enjoy it!There's a slightly better chance for isolated showers Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures too, though most of the area will stay dry.Monday is the big day with our first true fall front moving through SE Texas. Ahead of the front we could see some scattered showers and storms, with the front likely making its way through Houston around midday. A line of storms could develop along with that front, but the chance for severe weather looks low. Behind the front winds will shift more northerly, ushering in cooler and drier air. By Tuesday afternoon it'll be sunny and breezy with highs only in the 70s. A second front arriving Thursday will reinforce the nice air, giving us several mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s. And that's with sunshine!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.