Weather

Warm Saturday ahead of Monday's cold front

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Generally pleasant weather continues Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will be low so make sure you get out and enjoy it!

There's a slightly better chance for isolated showers Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures too, though most of the area will stay dry.


Monday is the big day with our first true fall front moving through SE Texas. Ahead of the front we could see some scattered showers and storms, with the front likely making its way through Houston around midday. A line of storms could develop along with that front, but the chance for severe weather looks low. Behind the front winds will shift more northerly, ushering in cooler and drier air. By Tuesday afternoon it'll be sunny and breezy with highs only in the 70s. A second front arriving Thursday will reinforce the nice air, giving us several mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s. And that's with sunshine!

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
Louise ISD ends remote learning for all students
Mom details life of 6-year-old who died from brain-eating amoeba
Friends 'walked for justice' for 2-year-old found dead in bayou
Dire warning issued after dangerous amoeba found in water
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
Show More
'Tox-Doc' answers safety questions amid do-not-use advisory
Houston Dash takes on Orlando Pride tonight
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in 10 years still up for grabs
2 HFD firefighters fall through floor during apartment fire
Only 10% of US adults may have COVID-19 antibodies: Study
More TOP STORIES News