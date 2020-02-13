Weather

Warm Monday but cooler air is on the way

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday should start off with temperatures around 70 degrees and we should top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies are also expected to continue with a few showers possible. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. A cold front will start approaching Southeast Texas late Monday afternoon or evening. Temperatures will fall behind the slow moving front.

Cool air will continue to filter in Tuesday and Wednesday leading to much more Fall like weather for Southeast Texas with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Keep the umbrella handy through Wednesday as well because a chance for scattered showers will continue.

Drier air is expected to move in Thursday bringing cooler mornings and more sunshine. In fact, Halloween morning we could dip into the 40s for the first time this fall.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montgomery Co. plane crash killed beloved pilot, friend says
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
Zeta expected to become Cat 1 hurricane Monday
Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage
Campaign trails heat up in Fort Bend and Harris counties
Students falling behind as wait for technology continues in HISD
Man charged after teen shot and killed at Texas Renaissance Fest
Show More
Harris Co. Precinct 4 mourns deputy's sudden death
Horrific details show couple would beat and starve boy
Texas is the 2nd most hated state in the U.S., new survey says
14-year-old gets a major Christmas surprise in October
Alabama Navy plane crash victims identified
More TOP STORIES News