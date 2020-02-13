Warm Monday but cooler air is on the way

RADAR MAPS:

Monday should start off with temperatures around 70 degrees and we should top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.Mostly cloudy skies are also expected to continue with a few showers possible. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. A cold front will start approaching Southeast Texas late Monday afternoon or evening. Temperatures will fall behind the slow moving front.Cool air will continue to filter in Tuesday and Wednesday leading to much more Fall like weather for Southeast Texas with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Keep the umbrella handy through Wednesday as well because a chance for scattered showers will continue.Drier air is expected to move in Thursday bringing cooler mornings and more sunshine. In fact, Halloween morning we could dip into the 40s for the first time this fall.