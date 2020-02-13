Warm, foggy Tuesday, but arctic air expected this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10322646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Moisture coming in from the west will mix with a huge mass of Arctic air and produce snow in north Texas, but will Houston get anything frozen?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It might feel like spring Tuesday afternoon, but bitter cold arctic air could arrive this weekend.As the mild air blows in Tuesday morning, sea fog will form over the Gulf and spread inland. A Dense Fog advisory is in effect for inland areas Tuesday morning until 10 and until noon for coastal areas. So, you'll want to pad in extra time for your morning drive just in case the fog slows you down. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday as temperatures warm from the upper 50s into the mid 70s.The leading edge of cold air will likely stall out north of Houston late Tuesday and may linger north of Houston until Wednesday night. While it is possible the cold front could slip into the Bayou City as early as early as Tuesday night, we're fairly confident it will definitely push in Wednesday night and Thursday morning. An upper-level storm riding over the cold front Thursday will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms.At this time we predict the arctic air will likely hold off until the weekend and arrive right around Valentine's Day. We expect freezing temperatures to reach Houston by Valentine's Day, with more freezing weather possible Presidents Day and Tuesday of next week. A hard freeze is possible but not in our forecast at this time. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures reach 24 degrees or colder for at least two hours, putting pipes in jeopardy of freezing up and even bursting. If you are a gardener, hold off on putting any plants into the ground, and if you've already planted cold sensitive plants, be prepared to protect them by the weekend.It is possible that moisture and cold air aloft could overlap at just the right time to bring wintry precipitation to Southeast Texas. Freezing rain, ice, and snow are all possible types of wintry precipitation we could experience. For more on our frozen precipitation chances, head here:SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.