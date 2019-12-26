Warm and sunny Thursday, rain chances rise this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of the fog has dissipated across the area. We will continue to have a dense fog advisory for the inland coastal areas surrounding Galveston Bay until 2 pm this afternoon. This afternoon we should see a lot of sunshine and another round of warm temperatures.Moisture continues to stream in Friday bringing us a chance for a few showers.Changes come this weekend as our next cold front approaches the area. We should see scattered showers off and on during daylight hours Saturday. A line of strong thunderstorms is possible Saturday evening when the front blows through.The Sunday through Tuesday time frame looks mostly dry, breezy, and much colder. Temps may even make it to the upper 30s Monday morning. Rain chances increase again by next Wednesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.