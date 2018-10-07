There's a chance for scattered showers and a storm or two Monday and Tuesday. It won't be raining all day so you should be able to get your outdoor activities in.Two cool fronts will cross the area this week. We'll enjoy lower humidity and sunshine after Wednesday's cool front passes. The second front next weekend may be our first true fall front of the season.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.