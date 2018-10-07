ONE MINUTE WEATHER

STORMS TODAY, COOLER NEXT WEEKEND: Two cool fronts could finally reach us this week.

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is Meteorologist David Tillman with your one-minute weather forecast.

Summerlike weather pattern for the first week of October
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a chance for scattered showers and a storm or two Monday and Tuesday. It won't be raining all day so you should be able to get your outdoor activities in.

Two cool fronts will cross the area this week. We'll enjoy lower humidity and sunshine after Wednesday's cool front passes. The second front next weekend may be our first true fall front of the season.
Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Michael could strengthen into category 2 hurricane
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
More Weather
Top Stories
State bragging rights are on the line for the Texans
Houston teen killed instantly during crash in Bryan
FREE CAR WASHES: Quick Quack Car Wash to open in Cypress
Hot and humid evening expected during tailgating
Katy ISD hosting job fair Monday
Taylor Swift gets political in Instagram post
Top cops wager in 'Battle of Texas' game
How to register to vote in Texas
Show More
Flavorful fall foods for your autumn palate
Band halftime show points toy guns at students
Gender reveal involving a giant dancing baby has gone viral
What to expect on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
More News