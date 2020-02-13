Warm and humid Wednesday with a few peeks of sun

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It will be another warm and muggy day in Southeast Texas. An isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out but most of us should stay completely dry.Fog is expected to redevelop overnight tonight into Thursday morning especially near the coast. Fog could be dense in some areas so make sure you take it slow on the roads if you encounter the fog Thursday morning.Thursday and Friday will bring another round of partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Most of us should continue to stay dry through these days but an isolated shower will be possible.Your weekend forecast will continue to bring mostly cloudy skies and a chance for some showers. It looks like these slight chances of rain will continue into next week.