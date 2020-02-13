Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front arrives Sunday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you like highs in the 80s, you'll love it this week, but a couple of cool fronts over spring break might have you reaching for your jackets again.Temperatures through Saturday will be on the warm side, commonly reaching the 80s during the afternoon. Rising moisture levels will bring lots of clouds and a 20% chance for isolated showers. Despite all the clouds, the sun will still manage to break through at times.High temperatures will reach into the low 80s all the way to Saturday. The next cold front will arrive on Sunday, but we're still working out the exact timing.After a warm, humid, and breezy Saturday, rain chances will climb ahead of our next cold front Sunday. The front will bring back scattered showers and thunderstorms to Southeast Texas. High temperatures will top out near 80 on Saturday, and Sunday's high temperatures will depend on the timing of the front, which we are still working out.We are more than likely done with freezes this season, but there is a slim chance a light freeze or frost could sneak in here toward the end of Spring Break. There are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast, but we will be paying careful attention to the air coming in behind a second cold front arriving next week during Spring Break. This air will be coming from northern Canada, and with fresh snowpack on the ground from Colorado through the Central Plains, the air will stay refrigerated on its way to Texas. History says we're probably done, but again a freeze is still possible. You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.