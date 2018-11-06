WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Warm and humid on this election day along with a few storms this afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday as a strong cold front blows into Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Warm and humid conditions as you head to the polls on this election day.



This unusually warm and humid air will warm to near record levels this afternoon, allowing a few strong storms to erupt near the stalled front.

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday as a strong cold front blows in to Houston.

The front will arrive early Thursday, leading to falling temperatures during the day. This front will bring messy weather both Thursday and Friday, but we should dry out in time for the weekend. Once the rain clouds clear, temps will dip into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s.

The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the upper 30s in parts of southeast Texas. The freeze line will most likely stay up in north Texas. Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th.


Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Confirmed tornado touched down in Chambers Co. on Halloween
10-day forecast
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Austin lifts widespread boil water notice after 6 days
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen girl shot while praying in SW Harris County
Channelview schools on lockout due to nearby SWAT standoff
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Voters report Election Day problems at polling locations
Electronic voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
Actor Wilmer Valderrama hosts polling party in Houston tonight
Show More
Welcome to Houston's most unique polling places
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Teacher caught on video punching student receives support
Woman lends hand for cousin's engagement photos
More News