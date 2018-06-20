WEATHER

Viewer's timelapse video shows storm striking Memorial City

EMBED </>More Videos

Incredible timelapse video from the Memorial City area shows the intensity of the storm as it blows over the Katy Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Incredible timelapse video from the Memorial City area shows the intensity of the storm as it blew over the Katy Freeway.

A viewer captured these images of the wicked storm on Wednesday afternoon as the clouds rolled in over Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Blue skies were quickly covered by a blanket of dark gray as the deluge pounded vehicles on I-10 West below.

At one point, the video shows the skies clearing. But like so many of the showers we've seen this week, the clouds quickly return only to dump more rain on the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertimelapsestormHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News