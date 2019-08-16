Weather

Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm

CONWAY, South Carolina -- Surveillance video captured the moment a man was struck by lightning as he walked outside during a storm.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night outside the Academy for Technology and Academics.

A school counselor, Romulus McNeil, said it was orientation night for students and parents at the school.

He said everyone was contemplating if it was safe or not to exit the building as it started storming.

McNeil told WPDE Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski that he said, "I hope I don't get struck by lightning," right before the incident happened.

Fortunately McNeil was OK after the lightning strike.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinalightningstrikeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supervised visits for mom ordered after toddler killed
Gas shoots out of line break in Ft. Bend Co.
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Teacher walked by bullied teen who was put in chokehold: Lawsuit
People wear same underwear for at least 2 days: Study
Go back in time at Conroe's longest-running barbershop
5 Houston-area children drown in one week
Show More
Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue
UH running back's scholarship news surprises emotional dad
Weekend traffic closures centered on southwest Houston area
Top items in your child's backpack that are bad for dogs
Gamers unite for this free Nintendo Switch Night event
More TOP STORIES News