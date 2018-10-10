HURRICANE MICHAEL

Mexico Beach swamped by storm surge from destructive Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

In Mexico Beach, Fla., one resident said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters. (Tessa Talarico/Instagram)

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. --
As Hurricane Michael roared ashore, one small Florida town was swallowed by storm surge up to the roofs of houses in some areas.

In Mexico Beach, population 1,000, resident Tessa Talarico said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters. She wrote on Instagram that, from her vantage point, all of the nearby houses were submerged at one point.


When winds reached 140 mph, Talarico noted that visibility reduced dramatically and she could "barely see anything."

Its winds shrieking, the Category 4 storm crashed ashore in the early afternoon near Mexico Beach, a tourist town about midway along the Panhandle, a lightly populated, 200-mile stretch of white-sand beach resorts, fishing towns and military bases.

SEE ALSO: Building partially collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
EMBED More News Videos

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael caused a building under construction to partially collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldfloridahurricane michaelhurricanestorm damageflooding
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Home virtually untouched from Hurricane Michael's destruction
Disney donating $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief
46 unaccounted for in Florida town after Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Trae tha Truth goes to Florida to help Michael victims
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
THIS WEEKEND: chilly starts and warm afternoons
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian island off the map
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Woman uses bucket to get floodwater out of Santa Fe home
Nearly 9 in. of rain sends water into homes in Galveston Co.
More Weather
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News