Very light winds and sinking air helping to hold benzene in place from ITC facility in Deer Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Very light winds and sinking air are helping to hold benzene emissions in place from the ITC facility.Meteorologist David Tillman said sinking air behind Wednesday evening's cool front is helping to keep the benzene from ITC in Deer Park to stay in place. Also, because benzene is a denser gas than air, it tends to sink towards the ground.Additionally, the very light winds we're experiencing are just not strong enough to disperse the benzene.Overnight, officials at the ITC facility, where a fire burned chemicals in tanks for days, said an employee detected elevated levels of benzene.This latest incident has many concerned about the air quality.That in combination with elevated ozone levels late in the day may cause problems for those who have breathing issues.