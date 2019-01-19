A cold front moved through early this morning bringing storms, high wind speeds, and very cold air. Cold air will continue to filter in as we head into tomorrow morning. This will bring around freezing temperatures to much of Southeast Texas.The wind will settle down on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will still be among the top 10 coldest marathons on record in Houston. Temperatures will be near freezing as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor near 20-degrees.If you are planning on viewing the lunar eclipse, make sure you bundle up because temperatures will be very chilly. The best time to view the eclipse will be around 11:12 PM Sunday night.We are no longer expecting freezing temperatures Monday morning, but there could be some frost on rooftops, grassy surfaces, and vehicles near sunrise. The weather should be otherwise beautiful for all the MLK Day activities.Another cold weather system will move in midweek bringing another round of chilly temperatures and more rain.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.