Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some good changes are coming to the weather in Southeast Texas just in time for Valentine's Day.We are expecting a lot of sunshine on Friday, so your outdoor plans should be good to go!You may need to take a light jacket with you for part of the day because temperatures will be on the cool side.It looks like we will top out in the low 60s by the afternoon.Make sure you take advantage of the gorgeous weather Friday because cloud cover moves back in Saturday.By Saturday night, we could see a few isolated showers and Sunday, we should see some scattered showers during the day.