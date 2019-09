Uber driver and passenger stuck on median trying to escape high water near Hobby Airport

HOUSTON FLOODING: Glad I wasn’t in this Uber!



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Uber driver and his passenger were among the several people whose vehicles stalled out in high water Wednesday morning near Hobby Airport as Imelda dropped rain on the area.The Uber driver was on Monroe Boulevard near Scranton Street in his pickup truck when he drove onto a median to try to escape the floodwater and ended up in a hole."I lost traction. It's basically topsy-turvy, so that's why I'm spinning. I have no traction, no weight in the rear. If I had maybe a trailer in the rear, I might be able to pull myself out," said the driver, who did not want to be identified.One viewer wrote on the ABC13 Weather Facebook page that it was difficult to see the water in Monroe in the dark.Later in the morning, tow trucks arrived to pull away stalled cars.