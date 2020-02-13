Weather

Two tropical waves to bring soaking storms this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you missed the rain Monday, you'll have an even better chance of thunderstorms Tuesday.

More rounds of rain are expected Tuesday as tropical moisture swirls around a weak area of low pressure over southeast Texas. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be widespread Tuesday morning before most of the activity tapers off during the afternoon.

Another surge of tropical moisture should impact us by Friday, and we'll need to watch this particular tropical wave for the potential to develop into a stronger area of low pressure before reaching Texas. At this time we believe it will most likely just bring us scattered heavy downpours with a chance for street flooding, but with warm Gulf waters and light wind shear, we cannot rule out development into a tropical depression of Tropical Storm Gonzalo. At this time there is a 30% chance it develops into a tropical depression or storm.

As always our team will be monitoring the situation and will keep you calmly informed and aware of what the tropical wave is expected to do in the days ahead.

