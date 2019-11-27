Weather

Two storms systems impact Houston over the next four days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two major weather systems are blowing through the country and impacting Thanksgiving travel weather. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the first one brings a cool front and fresh air to Houston Wednesday. The second weather system could bring severe thunderstorms to southeast Texas Saturday.

A cool front arriving before sunrise Wednesday will usher in a day of pleasant fall temps with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s. Travis says we can expect sunshine to break through the clouds with great travel weather in our part of Texas.

This front is then expected to drift back into Houston as a warm front on Thanksgiving Day, increasing our humidity and bringing back the cloudy sky. Travis says isolated, light rain showers are possible, but most of us should stay dry Thanksgiving Day.

Friday will bring more warm, humid, and breezy conditions ahead of a stronger cold front arriving Saturday. This front could bring scattered strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, then much cooler, drier, and sunnier weather for Sunday. Travis says while it's possible some of the storms could be severe, it's too soon to get specific on who will be impacted, so stay weather aware after you've had your fill of turkey and pie.



