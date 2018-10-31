WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Severe storms for Halloween

Travis says stay weather aware today. Severe weather is possible.

Moderate risk of damaging winds and large hail in southeast Texas on Wednesday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some trick-or-treaters could be forced to stay inside as severe thunderstorms rumble through southeast Texas. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we can expect two rounds of storms today, one during the afternoon and another during the evening.



The first round of rain will develop during the afternoon heat when strong thunderstorms develop in the warm muggy air blowing across Houston. Travis says some of these storms could rotate and produce brief tornadoes.

The second round of rain will develop along a cold front, and this line of storms will likely reach Houston sometime after 6 PM. Travis suggests you get your trick or treating done as early as possible and also have an indoor option in case your neighborhood gets stormed out. This solid line of storms could produce severe wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and minor street flooding.

Once the storms clear Thursday morning, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows possibly reaching the upper 40s for the first time this fall.

We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but rain could return for part of Sunday.
