Weather

Two more days of triple digit heat, but changes are coming!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have two more days of triple digit heat on the way Tuesday and Wednesday. Our stretch of triple digit heat will come to an end as a heat ridge slides westward later this week and allows moisture to return across the area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas through 7 pm Tuesday. Heat index values are expected to range between 108 and 113 degrees. Make sure you take extra precautions if you are spending time outdoors.

As the heat ridge moves away, a weak cool front will get close to us. That will allow cooling, scattered storms to move in late Wednesday, and last into Thursday.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Fe suspect's mental state has 'degraded': attorneys
3-week-old baby abducted in Austin in grave danger: police
Search for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall
Woman files lawsuit against faith-based health share ministry
Attorney demands bodycam video release from Galveston horseback arrest
Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Show More
Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass
Rockets announce 2019-2020 regular season schedule
Son shoots at masked gunman found trying to rob parents
Get back-to-school clothing, supplies for under $10 at Goodwill
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
More TOP STORIES News