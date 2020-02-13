Weather

Another cool front arrives before Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak cool front has moved through Southeast Texas. This front will bring a slight temperature drop and brief humidity relief as we head into the start of the work week.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy but we should see skies clear as we head into the afternoon.

Another cool front will reach us Tuesday night with a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms that could linger into Wednesday morning. This front sets the stage for a pleasant Thanksgiving Day with a low in the 50s and a high in the 70s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Thanksgiving night but chances are looking slim right now.

A stronger cold front could bring stronger thunderstorms the Friday after Thanksgiving. The chance for rain will linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be cooler and windy. Over Thanksgiving weekend we expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
