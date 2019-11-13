Chilly and cloudy today with slight rain chances returning in the evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We got our first freeze of the season in Houston Wednesday morning with a low temperatures of 30 degrees.It'll remain cloudy and cold this afternoon. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s and low 50s.Another cold, rainy weather system will blow into Houston overnight, so you'll want to keep the umbrella and warm jacket handy. Thursday morning's commute could be messy as scattered showers blow in ahead of our next cool front. Once again temperatures will be trapped in the 40s.Once this weather system clears out Thursday evening, we'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons through the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.