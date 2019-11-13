Weather

Cloudy and unseasonably cold temperatures will continue Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday will remain cloudy and cold. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another cold, rainy weather system will blow into Houston Wednesday night , so you'll want to keep the umbrella and warm jacket handy. Thursday morning's commute could be messy as scattered showers blow in ahead of our next cool front. Once again temperatures will be trapped in the 40s.

Once this weather system clears out Thursday night, we'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons through the weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
