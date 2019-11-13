Cloudy and unseasonably cold temperatures will continue Wednesday.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday will remain cloudy and cold. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s to low 50s.Another cold, rainy weather system will blow into Houston Wednesday night , so you'll want to keep the umbrella and warm jacket handy. Thursday morning's commute could be messy as scattered showers blow in ahead of our next cool front. Once again temperatures will be trapped in the 40s.Once this weather system clears out Thursday night, we'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons through the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.