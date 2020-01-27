Turning partly sunny and mild this afternoon

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a foggy morning, but conditions are rapidly improving with a decent amount of sunshine returning. Expect a warm day with high temps close to 70. Another round of fog will be possible tonight going into Tuesday morning.Rain returns on Tuesday as our next cold front approaches the area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather is not anticipated. The front is expected to move through Tuesday evening.Wednesday will bring us a break from the rain but the cloud cover will still try to stick around leaving us with partly sunny skies. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday, but we should clear out as we head into the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.