Turning dry, windy, and cool on Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of yesterday's cold front, you can expect dry, windy, and cool weather on Thursday.Despite the sunshine, a strong north wind will keep our temperatures on the cool side. High temps will only warm into the 50s.The next big story will be the storm system coming in late this weekend. Most of us will just get a cold rain but snow could mix in with the rain over our northern counties. It's always cool to see snow around these parts but don't worry. Temperatures will be above freezing so we shouldn't have any road problems. Stay tuned!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.