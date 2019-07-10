Turn around, don't drown is much more than a slogan

More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicle is driven into flood water.
Many happen when cars are swept downstream. People underestimate the force and power of water.
Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.
These newer high water gauge signs will indicate levels along state roads. Do not "eyeball" the situation. Pay attention to these gauges. pic.twitter.com/0q29kRYJBw— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) August 23, 2017
It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.