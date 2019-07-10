Turn around, don't drown is much more than a slogan

These newer high water gauge signs will indicate levels along state roads. Do not "eyeball" the situation. Pay attention to these gauges. pic.twitter.com/0q29kRYJBw — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) August 23, 2017

Each year, more deaths occur from flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard.More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicle is driven into flood water.Many happen when cars are swept downstream. People underestimate the force and power of water.Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.