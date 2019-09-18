Weather

Turkey Creek rising rapidly near Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- There has been steady rain for hours in southeast Houston and now the big concern is saturation.

The National Weather Service tweeted that Turkey Creek is getting dangerously close to the top of its banks.

Turkey Creek flows into Clear Creek, and the water is flowing as the rain continues to come down.



There has been consistent moderate to heavy rainfall for hours now, causing some ponding on the roads and strong winds.



Locals are hoping it doesn't get any worse than this, but taking the weather seriously.

"If you don't have to leave, don't leave the house," warned Stephen Morris, a tow truck driver from the area.



"I remember two years ago over here, everything was floating," said Emilio Mendoza. He said he's crossing his fingers the weather conditions won't get that bad again.

