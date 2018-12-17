Tuesday will be mild and moist with a few showers late

A mild, moist air mass will allow areas of dense fog to form overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says visibility could be less than a mile in some places.Once the fog burns off, the sky will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with mild temperatures in the upper 60s.Clouds will thicken and produce rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Tim says most neighborhoods will get about an inch of rain before the rain moves out Tuesday evening. Outside of a few wet streets, this rain won't be much of a problem.Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.