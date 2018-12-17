WEATHER

Houston Weather: Dense Fog Tonight

After a mild Monday, the weather gets active. Dense fog, rain,and more gusty winds are expected later this week.

Tuesday will be mild and moist with a few showers late
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mild, moist air mass will allow areas of dense fog to form overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says visibility could be less than a mile in some places.

Once the fog burns off, the sky will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with mild temperatures in the upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken and produce rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Tim says most neighborhoods will get about an inch of rain before the rain moves out Tuesday evening. Outside of a few wet streets, this rain won't be much of a problem.

Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.

