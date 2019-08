EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tropics remain quiet for now as we near the seasons historical peak period of August through October. Tropical development during the next five days is not expected as dry air and strong upper level winds suppress any storms from developing.Meanwhile, Flossie out in the central Pacific will provide enhanced showers and rough surf as it is riding along the coast of the Hawaiian Islands.