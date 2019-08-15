eye on the gulf

Watching a tropical wave for development late next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tropics remain quiet for now as we near the season's historical peak period of August through October. Tropical development during the next five days is not expected a but a tropical wave located east of the Lesser Antilles right now is forecast to make it to the Western Gulf around the 22nd of August. A couple of models say some development is possible. We'll be watching it closely.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store

Get it on Google Play


SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
Hurricane hunters: Take a journey into the eye of the storm
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to watch ABC13 if your power or cable goes out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family wants driver charged after toddler killed by vehicle
21 HISD schools receive "F" from Texas Education Agency
School ratings: What grade did the TEA give your district?
Kashmere HS graduates from state's failing list
School gets new furniture after principal's Mattress Mack-style video
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
Tiny BBQ brush bristle causes man years of health problems
Show More
$100k treasure hunt in Houston underway: Here's how you can win
Twin vs. twin: Texans-Lions matchup pits AJ vs. CJ Moore
Family hides in business as armed robbers target armored truck
Texas' biggest skateboard ramp built in NW Houston backyard
Space Center Houston study mimics life as an astronaut in space
More TOP STORIES News