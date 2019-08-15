Watching a tropical wave for development late next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tropics remain quiet for now as we near the season's historical peak period of August through October. Tropical development during the next five days is not expected a but a tropical wave located east of the Lesser Antilles right now is forecast to make it to the Western Gulf around the 22nd of August. A couple of models say some development is possible. We'll be watching it closely.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app
!DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:Available in the App StoreGet it on Google PlaySEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.